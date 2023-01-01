Basilica di San Domenico

Built in 1238, this basilica shelters the remains of San Domenico, founder of the Dominican order. Along the right aisle, the Cappella di San Domenico houses the saint's elaborate sarcophagus, designed by Nicola Pisano and later added to by a host of artists. Famous ghosts present here include Michelangelo, who carved the angel on the right of the altar when he was only 19, and Mozart, who spent a month at Bologna's music academy and occasionally played the church's organ.