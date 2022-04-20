Northeast Belgium

Design and diamonds, Rubens and techno, art nouveau and high fashion: in all its thrilling contradictions, the dynamic port city of Antwerp dominates northeastern Belgium. But it is by no means the only historic townscape that demands attention here. Were there no Bruges, Belgium might be celebrating Lier as one of its loveliest towns. Or maybe Mechelen, with its fascinating Brabantine history, remarkable churches and glorious central square. Like Lier, Diest and shamefully underappreciated Turnhout have some of Belgium’s most romantically delightful begijnhoven. South of prosperous 'gin town' Hasselt lies lovable Tongeren, which claims to be Belgium’s oldest settlement. Between here and buzzing university city Leuven is a charming region of undulating orchard-covered hills. This area is further dotted with easily accessible historic gems: the fairy-tale towers of Sint-Truiden, the unique church at Zoutleeuw and Tienen's trio of Roman tumuli (grave mounds).

Explore Northeast Belgium

  • Museum Plantin-Moretus

    The medieval building and 1622 courtyard garden alone would be worth a visit, but it's the world's oldest printing press, priceless manuscripts and…

  • Rubenshuis

    This delightfully indulgent 1611 mansion was built as a home and studio for celebrated painter Pieter Paul Rubens. It was rescued from ruins in 1937 and…

  • Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekathedraal

    Belgium’s finest Gothic cathedral was 169 years in the making (1352–1521). Wherever you wander in Antwerp, its gracious, 123m-high spire has a habit of…

  • S

    Stadhuis

    Far and away Leuven’s most iconic sight, the incredible 15th-century stadhuis is a late-Gothic architectural wedding cake flamboyantly overloaded with…

  • S

    St-Romboutskathedraal

    This soaring, Gothic-vaulted cathedral features a 1723 monumental pulpit, a 1630 Van Dyck crucifixion scene in the south transept, and dozens more fine…

  • B

    Bokrijk Openluchtmuseum

    One of Europe’s largest open-air museums, Bokrijk Openluchtmuseum offers a nostalgic look at Flanders’ past, with over 100 old buildings originally…

  • G

    Grote Begijnhof

    This idyllic, village-like corner of Leuven would make an ideal film set for a medieval drama. The lantern-lit cobbled streets are lined with step-gabled…

  • T

    Turnhout Begijnhof

    Hidden behind big wooden gates, one of Belgium’s loveliest begijnhoven loops round a long, narrow garden set with a grotto, church and religious statues…

  • M

    Museum Mayer van den Bergh

    Styled as a 16th-century town house, this superb place was actually constructed in 1904 as one of the first museums in the world built around a single…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northeast Belgium.

