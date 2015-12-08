Welcome to Fiesole
Florence Electric Bike Tour with Farm and Wine Bar
Meet your host in central Florence, and hop aboard your electric bike – a regular two-wheeled bicycle with a handy electric motor that kicks in when pedaling! Riding your electric bike is simple, but your host will deliver a comprehensive safety briefing and practice session to put you at ease.Pedal behind your host and away from the busy city streets to the nearby hill town of Fiesole, an enchanting Etruscan town that enjoys incredible panoramas of the Tuscan countryside. Ride along the peaceful hill roads and stop at a working farm on the town’s outskirts.Take a break to soak up the views and browse the farm shop for snacks (own expense), and then start to work your way back down into Florence. Stop for photos at Piazzale Michelangelo, a popular Florence terrace stacked into the hillside, and then visit the Church of San Miniato al Monte – one of the city’s lesser-known gems – to see a medley of art and architecture from different eras.After cycling along the pretty Florentine streets near the River Arno, head inside a cozy enoteca (wine bar) to try some typical Chianti-region wine and food. Snack on tasty tidbits like fennel salami or bruschetta with red or white wine, and then hop back on your electric bike and pedal into Florence’s historical center.The downtown streets are scattered with monuments, so your host will stop frequently to share stories and trivia about all the sights. Pose for pictures in front of the Ponte Vecchio – Florence’s iconic bridge – and cycle around Florence Duomo to admire Brunelleschi’s Dome. Soak up the sights in Piazza della Signoria, the central square that’s always a hub of activity, and admire the ornate marble façade of the Church of Santa Croce.After your 4-hour electric bike tour, follow your host back to the start point where your tour finishes.
Ferrari Test Drive in Florence
Make your own way to Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence any time you choose between 10am and 8pm and meet your expert guide. Step inside one of the latest Ferrari models and head up into the scenic foothills overlooking the famous Italian city. You can decide how many kilometers you would like to cover, driving for 4, 18, 22, or 70-kilometers, whichever best suits your budget and schedule. Opt to ride solo with your guide or bring friends along. Upgrade to include a stop in Fiesole for an aperitif before returning to Florence or a stop in the amazing Chianti country for a unique Italian cappuccino. At the end of your trip, you can also choose to purchase the video of your thrilling journey.
Private Tour: Florence Sightseeing Tour
MORNING TOUR:Drive along the romantic Viale dei Colli to Piazzale Michelangelo and stop to admire panoramic views of the city. Proceed by car through the city center, followed by an outdoor guided tour of the Duomo complex: Giotto's bell tower, the Baptistery with its bronze doors including Porta del Paradiso and the exterior of the Cathedral with its magnificent Cupola del Brunelleschi. A short walk through the streets of Florence brings you to the Galleria dell Accademia (*) where you can admire David by Michelangelo and other works by the artist. End your tour inside the museum. You have the option to include a lunch at a restaurant in the town center.AFTERNOON TOUR:See the unparalleled beauty of Florence, taking in Fiesole, a delightful town set on the overlooking hills in the Arno Valley. Continue to the old city center to visit the Franciscan Church of Santa Croce (exterior). A short walk through historic Florence brings you to the Piazza Signoria, where you can admire the Palazzo Vecchio (exterior) and Loggia dei Lanzi. Continue with a guided tour of the Galleria degli Uffizi (**) and admire paintings by Botticelli, Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Giotto. End the tour inside the museum.FULL DAY TOUR:A combination of Morning Tour with Lunch + Afternoon Tour.
Downhill Bike Tour: Tuscan Hills and Typical Lunch
We pick you up at our meeting point in Florence and drive you up in a comfortable minivan above the city centre to the hilltop abbey of Montesenario, one of the most important sanctuaries in Tuscany, a convent built in the 1200s which is today part of a Nature Reserve. There our driver will drop you, your guide and your bikes off, and the ride downhill begins, after taking some time to enjoy the views over the Apennines mountains and visit the monastery from outside. Your guide will brief you about the bikes and will always be there to assist you with any problems or needs you might have, and to illustrate the history and nature of the places you pass by.After a couple of hours slowly biking downhill, we reach a typical trattoria, a restaurant tucked on the hills and known only to locals and considered by Florentines to be one of the best and most genuine in the area. Our lunch includes mixed Tuscan appetizers and two main courses, also typical from the local cuisine. Local wine and olive oil are always there to accompany our meal, and espresso coffee will help us finish it off and get back on our bikes, to keep riding to a local winery, where we will visit the cellars where wine is made and aged, and where olive oil is stored. Wine and oil can be purchased on-the-spot.We continue to descend down into the beautiful hilltop town of Fiesole for a stop to admire the breathtaking view of Florence below, before heading down to the Florence city centre, where we eventually make our way back to the office and say goodbye after a nice day spent together riding carefree on the Tuscan hills.
Florence Accademia, Uffizi Galleries Skip-the-Line Tour, Lunch
Meet your guide in Piazza Adua in central Florence to begin your full day exploring this fascinating and beautiful city.Start with a coach trip up to Fiesole, a town in the hills that overlooks the city of Florence. Enjoy the incredible vistas before the short drive to nearby Piazzale Michelangelo, a large square in Florence that also offers postcard-worthy views of the city. This square is also home to one of the many copies of Michelangelo's 'David' in Florence.Return to central Florence to see some of the city's most important attractions. See the Duomo, Baptistery, Bell Tower, Basilica di Santa Croce, Piazza Signoria, and more. Take a break to sit down for a traditional Tuscan lunch.After lunch, skip the long lines to visit the Accademia Gallery, which houses the original 'David' by Michelangelo, among other notable pieces of art. Continue on to the Uffizi Gallery, where you also have a skip-the-line ticket, to admire some of the masters of the Italian Renaissance - including Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Botticelli, and much more.The tour concludes in the Uffizi, so you're welcome to continue admiring the artwork on your own for as long as you like.
Active Full Day Tuscan Bike Tour
For all bike enthusiasts, this tour will allow you to ride part of the 2013 World Cycling Championship route. Depart right from the center of Florence, just two minutes' walk from Palazzo Pitti without shuttle vans and any kind of support vehicles: just you, your bike, and your bilingual tour leader who will be there to show you the way, point out the sights, and fix any possible flats or malfunctions. The tour starts with a scenic ride up to the picturesque town of Fiesole, in the northeast of Florence. There you will get to see one of the best panoramas of Florence. The ride continues further into the hills where you will have lunch at one of our favorite restaurants in the area (claimed by many of our guests as their best meals of their trip!). We will then stop at a family run local Chianti vineyard where we will see where their wine and olive oil is made and stored. You will have the chance to taste both and to purchase these locally made products. The return ride to Florence is mostly downhill.We will provide 24 speed bicycles, helmets and water bottles. The tour includes a delicious Tuscan lunch with wine and olive oil tasting, a winery and cellar guided tour and the constant assistance of a bilingual tour leader.