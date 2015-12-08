Downhill Bike Tour: Tuscan Hills and Typical Lunch

We pick you up at our meeting point in Florence and drive you up in a comfortable minivan above the city centre to the hilltop abbey of Montesenario, one of the most important sanctuaries in Tuscany, a convent built in the 1200s which is today part of a Nature Reserve. There our driver will drop you, your guide and your bikes off, and the ride downhill begins, after taking some time to enjoy the views over the Apennines mountains and visit the monastery from outside. Your guide will brief you about the bikes and will always be there to assist you with any problems or needs you might have, and to illustrate the history and nature of the places you pass by.After a couple of hours slowly biking downhill, we reach a typical trattoria, a restaurant tucked on the hills and known only to locals and considered by Florentines to be one of the best and most genuine in the area. Our lunch includes mixed Tuscan appetizers and two main courses, also typical from the local cuisine. Local wine and olive oil are always there to accompany our meal, and espresso coffee will help us finish it off and get back on our bikes, to keep riding to a local winery, where we will visit the cellars where wine is made and aged, and where olive oil is stored. Wine and oil can be purchased on-the-spot.We continue to descend down into the beautiful hilltop town of Fiesole for a stop to admire the breathtaking view of Florence below, before heading down to the Florence city centre, where we eventually make our way back to the office and say goodbye after a nice day spent together riding carefree on the Tuscan hills.