Low Cost Private Transfer From Paderborn Lippstadt Airport to Dortmund City - One Way

Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in Dortmund quick and safe. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Dortmund you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Zollern II/IV Colliery estate or the beautiful Reinoldikirche. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Dortmund. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.