Sandan-beki is a 50m cliff face that drops away vertiginously into the sea – a particularly awesome sight when the big rollers are pounding in from the Pacific. There's a free observation deck.

The natural caves at the base of the cliff were once a pirate hideaway; a lift can take you down there, where there are some historical exhibits and a shrine to sea goddess Benzaiten (adult/child ¥1300/650; 8am to 4.30pm).