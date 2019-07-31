Porta Garibaldi & Isola

Home to César Pelli’s spiralling skyscraper, Herzog & de Meuron’s contemporary 'greenhouse' and Stefano Boeri’s high-rise apartment blocks festooned with hanging gardens, the shiny new area between Porta Garibaldi and Porta Nuova is Milan’s mini-Manhattan. It even has its own sprawling public park: the Biblioteca degli Alberi (Library of Trees). Meanwhile, swanky Corso Como seamlessly links Corso Garibaldi with the hip, multicultural neighbourhood of Isola, making this a hotspot for bars, restaurants and independent shops.

Explore Porta Garibaldi & Isola

  • Cimitero Monumentale

    Behind striking Renaissance-revival black-and-white walls, Milan’s wealthy have kept their dynastic ambitions alive long after death with grand sculptural…

  • Bosco Verticale

    Stefano Boeri’s ‘Vertical Forest’ consists of two high-rise apartment blocks whose many reinforced balconies overflow with around 700 trees and 20,000…

    Piazza Gae Aulenti

    Join locals sightseeing at this landmark square named after Italy's most famous female architect. The linchpin of Milan’s Porta Nuova regeneration project…

  • Fondazione Feltrinelli

    Herzog & de Meuron’s first public buildings in Italy, these two elongated, slanted structures look reminiscent of greenhouses. The Feltrinelli Foundation,…

  • UniCredit Tower

    Italy’s tallest skyscraper (231m) is home to its largest bank, Unicredit, which occasionally allows the public to visit its dramatic top-deck viewing…

    Biblioteca degli Alberi

    Against a backdrop of shimmering skyscrapers and the Bosco Verticale, this modern urban park bustles with activity. Sprawling lawns, a rich variety of…

    Palazzo Lombardia

    Lombardy’s regional headquarters, this glinting, 161m, glass-and-steel skyscraper was the city’s first audacious step towards the contemporary skyline…

    Santuario di Santa Maria alla Fontana

    Originally situated in a bosky wood, this sanctuary once enclosed a pool of healing thaumaturgical water, frequented since ancient times by the old, tired…

    Casa della Memoria

    In the shadow of the Bosco Verticale, you’ll spot a neon sign stating boldly ‘Do Not Kill’. It seems odd in this quiet corner, but it serves the ‘House of…

