Home to César Pelli’s spiralling skyscraper, Herzog & de Meuron’s contemporary 'greenhouse' and Stefano Boeri’s high-rise apartment blocks festooned with hanging gardens, the shiny new area between Porta Garibaldi and Porta Nuova is Milan’s mini-Manhattan. It even has its own sprawling public park: the Biblioteca degli Alberi (Library of Trees). Meanwhile, swanky Corso Como seamlessly links Corso Garibaldi with the hip, multicultural neighbourhood of Isola, making this a hotspot for bars, restaurants and independent shops.