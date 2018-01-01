Welcome to Taranto
Not generally considered to be on the tourist circuit, Taranto is rimmed by modern industry, including a massive steelworks, and is home to Italy’s second biggest naval base after La Spezia. Thanks to an illustrious Greek and Roman history, it has been bequeathed with one of the finest Magna Graecia museums in Italy. For this reason alone, it’s worth a stopover.
Private tour Ruins of Herdonia (Ordona), the Pompei of Puglia still to be discovered
The ancient Roman city of Herdonia, discovered on a hill southwest of the current Ordona in 1962 by the archaeologist Joseph Mertens, is also known as the "Pompei of Puglia". It was the scene of two important battles during the Second Punic War and reached its peak in the Imperial age, thanks to its proximity to the important Via Traiana. Surviving the period of the barbarian invasions, Herdonia hosted one of the castles of Federico di Svevia in the thirteenth century. Later it was definitively abandoned around the XIV-XV century. The true return of the inhabitants began between the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, in an area close to the site of the ancient city; first a farm of Jesuits was born, and later one of the new five real colonial sites, wanted in the eighteenth century by King Ferdinand IV of Bourbon to repopulate and redevelop the agricultural area of the southern board. The archaeological excavations have brought to light significant elements of the ancient settlement: the perimeter walls are visible and on the west side the remains of the main door with square towers, with opus reticulatum coverings. In the central area there are a complex of brick and cross-linked buildings, the remains of two temples, a basilica, a forum, a circular market and the baths, while in the north-east there are the remains of a small amphitheater. Outside the walls there is a vast necropolis where several examples of ceramic dauna have been found in the museums of Foggia, Bari and Taranto.
Full-Day Tour of Matera
Detailed products descriptions Departure from your accomodation at 8.30 am, back at 6.00 pm. Travelling to the ancient city of Matera, recently elected European Capital of Culture of 2019. We will explore the fascinating Sassi district, where the people of Matera once lived in cave dwellings scooped out of the rocks. This incredible landscape has been the setting for many films including “The Last Passion of Christ”. Many chapels were also gouged out of the rock. As part of the tour we will visit some of these “Rupestrian” chapels and a museum. You’ll enjoy a great lunch at a typical restaurant (Falco Grillaio or Abbondanza) in the old town and afterwards visit the famous Sassi cave dwellings. In addition, you’ll have free time to explore the city at your leisure. We will pick you up from your Accommodation in Bari, Lecce, Taranto or Ostuni. You’ll travel in fully-equipped, private transport, and enjoy the service of an expert bilingual (English/Italian, Italian/Spanish) tour guide.