Tafua Peninsula Rainforest Preserve

This preserve contains superb stands of rainforest and rugged stretches of lava coast studded with cliffs and sea arches. A highlight is the Tafua Savai’i crater: its sheer, deep walls are choked with vegetation, giving it a lost-world feel. This place is a birdwatcher's delight, and you will probably catch glimpses of flying foxes napping in the trees far below.

Take the side road signposted to Tafua opposite Ma’ota Airport and pay the ‘custom fee’ about 50m along. The hiking track to the crater is overgrown and can be hard to follow, so it’s worth taking the services of a guide (be sure to agree on a price beforehand) or at least asking directions from the village kids.