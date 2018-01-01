Private Underground River Day Tour with Lunch from El Nido

The tour will start with from your hotel in El Nido at 3AM. It's a bit early as the travel back to Puerto Princesa is roughly 6 hours long. Stops will be made along the way to give you time to stretch and have breakfast as well. You will be serviced by driver on-board a private van that can seat up to 8 adults. You may rest along the way as you'll be needing much of your energy to enjoy the day in Puerto Princesa. A tour guide will meet you at Sabang Wharf, near the Underground River. To facilitate your departure, we will be needing all your names, nationalities and ages. Please bring a copy of your ID as well, as this will be needed to verify your tour permits. Once everything is ready, you'll hop on a motorized boat that will take you to the park. This will just take about 15 to 20 minutes. At the park, you'll see different animals that forms part of the natural wonders of Palawan. You'll also get to wear proper safety equipment and the audio tour device that shall be used while you're inside the cave. To preserve the natural habitat of creatures inside the cave, excessive noise is prohibited. As such, it's only accessible by kayaks. Don't worry, a boatman shall be doing the rowing. Also, listen to your audio device so you won't miss information about the cave. You'll have 45 minutes to an hour of tour in the Underground River. Once back at the wharf, a feast shall be waiting. Get to enjoy local delicacies in one of the restaurants. If you're adventurous enough, try some of the local delicacies that are available for sale. There are other activities in Sabang that you can enjoy while you're there; your tour guide will assist you in making the necessary arrangements. You'll make your way back to your hotel in El Nido after everyone's ready. You can also choose to be dropped off in Puerto Princesa if you'll be staying in the City.