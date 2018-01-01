Welcome to Sabang
Unfortunately, the authorities close Sabang Beach at the slightest hint of surf. They'll close the underground river too during periods of heavy rain, although this is entirely understandable as extended downpours can flood the cave. There's basically one road in Sabang – the National Hwy leading into town and terminating at the wharf. Everything is either on this road or on the beach.
Private Underground River Day Tour with Lunch from El Nido
The tour will start with from your hotel in El Nido at 3AM. It's a bit early as the travel back to Puerto Princesa is roughly 6 hours long. Stops will be made along the way to give you time to stretch and have breakfast as well. You will be serviced by driver on-board a private van that can seat up to 8 adults. You may rest along the way as you'll be needing much of your energy to enjoy the day in Puerto Princesa. A tour guide will meet you at Sabang Wharf, near the Underground River. To facilitate your departure, we will be needing all your names, nationalities and ages. Please bring a copy of your ID as well, as this will be needed to verify your tour permits. Once everything is ready, you'll hop on a motorized boat that will take you to the park. This will just take about 15 to 20 minutes. At the park, you'll see different animals that forms part of the natural wonders of Palawan. You'll also get to wear proper safety equipment and the audio tour device that shall be used while you're inside the cave. To preserve the natural habitat of creatures inside the cave, excessive noise is prohibited. As such, it's only accessible by kayaks. Don't worry, a boatman shall be doing the rowing. Also, listen to your audio device so you won't miss information about the cave. You'll have 45 minutes to an hour of tour in the Underground River. Once back at the wharf, a feast shall be waiting. Get to enjoy local delicacies in one of the restaurants. If you're adventurous enough, try some of the local delicacies that are available for sale. There are other activities in Sabang that you can enjoy while you're there; your tour guide will assist you in making the necessary arrangements. You'll make your way back to your hotel in El Nido after everyone's ready. You can also choose to be dropped off in Puerto Princesa if you'll be staying in the City.
Underground River Tour from Puerto Princesa Including Lunch and Boat Ride
The tour starts with a two-hour ride to Sabang, a short boat ride from the wharf to Sabang Beach, the entrance of the Underground River, and the actual boat ride going inside the cave.Each group is assigned a boatman with paddle boat equipped with a search light. You will be given an audio device with earphones (choose from English, Chinese (Mandarin), Korean, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Russian, or Filipino) providing a running commentary while viewing the formations inside the pitch-dark recesses. A most impressive area inside would be the 'cathedral', towering some 800 meters in height.Itinerary:7-8am: Pickup at hotel for 2.5 hours travel by air-conditioned van over the scenic countryside10am: Estimated arrival at Sabang wharfBoat ride to the Underground River Park. At the entrance of the park, one may encounter monkeys and monitor lizards in a rain forest setting.Proceed to paddle boat ride into the Underground River: Each boat will have a boatman with search light as one enters the pitch-dark inner recesses of the cavern.Buffet Lunch 5-6pm: Estimated time of arrival at hotelPlease note that tour itinerary and time may change without prior notice
Underground River Day Trip from Puerto Princesa City with Buffet Lunch
Be picked up from your downtown accommodations in the early morning at 7 a.m. From there, travel by land to the famous underground river. Your tour guide will provide information about the area and Puerto Princesa City in general. A stop will be made at Buenavista, a small viewpoint, to get a glimpse of Ulugan Bay. Arrive at Sabang Wharf at approximately 8 a.m., and board a pump boat to the mouth of the cave. The place is home to monitor lizards, monkeys, snakes, and other form of wildlife, some can only be found in Palawan. After a short walk you'll ride a paddle boat to the underground river. Once back at the wharf, lunch will be served at one of the restaurants in Sabang. Get to enjoy local cuisine and sample the taste Filipinos love. An optional side trip to Ugong Rock Adventure Zipline and Spelunking is available after the Underground River Tour so that you can make the most of your day. The activity may be selected among the tour options available. Once back in the city, you'll be dropped off your hotel.
Puerto Princesa Vacation Package
DAY 01: ARRIVAL IN PALAWAN Welcome to Puerto Princesa Airport Meet and greet by our local representative Transfer to hotel for check-in Rest of the Day is free at leisure DAY 02: UNDERGROUND RIVER TOUR WITH LUNCH Breakfast inside the hotel Day excursion (lunch included) : departure to Sabang then to Subterranean River Nat. Park. Excursion on the river by boat (1h30). Walk in the park to observe the animals (Monitor Lizard/ monkeys). A natural world Heritage Site, the Park is Puerto Princesa City’s premiere ecotourism destination. It was inscribed in the prestigious UNESCO world heritage Site lists for its outstanding universal value and ecological significance, and as a natural site of intense beauty. Lunch in a local restaurant.DAY 03: PALAWAN / HOME Breakfast inside the hotel Free at leisure until departure Check-out hotel Land transfer to Puerto Princesa airport for flight back home