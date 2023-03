A motorcycle (half-day with driver P300) can take you to Hikong Alu and Hikong Bente (also known as falls #1 and #2), two of the nearby Seven Falls (P20). Hikong Bente is an impressive sight and at 70ft the highest of the bunch. It's a short walk from where you park to both falls. A sometimes-operating Superman–style zipline (P300) takes you over three of the falls – views are magnificent.