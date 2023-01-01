Locals frequently come to this sacred tree (10km south of Sükhbaatar) to pray to the spirits that inhabit it; a rite that predates Buddhism. According to shamanic beliefs, the spirits have the power to grant wishes, on the condition that the devotee visits three times. Whatever your beliefs, it's hard not to feel like there's some sort of power in the spindly plant, especially when it's crowned by squawking ravens.

The tree is coated in butter, smeared on as a form of worship – and the cause of fires in the past that have heavily damaged the tree. Look for the blue 'Ээж Мод' sign on the right-hand side as you head south on the main road; from the sign it’s another 1.7km to the tree.