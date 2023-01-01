Selenge Aimag Museum

The surprisingly entertaining aimag museum features exhibits dating back to Mongolia’s independence movement of 1921. Standout relics include heroic Soviet-style mosaics of puppet dictator Sükhbaatar, a life-sized golden statue of the man meeting Lenin, and some of Sükhbaatar’s personal effects – his boots, gun and even his desk. Sükhbaatar’s office was allegedly in the small red building outside the museum.

The exterior of the museum – which looks like a weird Russian spaceship in mid-takeoff – is an attraction in and of itself.