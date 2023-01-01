Tash Rabat Caravanserai

This small stone caravanserai is sunk into the hillside of a photogenic narrow shepherds' valley that's given definition by occasional rocky outcrops. Local sources say it dates from the 15th century, although some sources date its origins to a 10th-century Christian monastery. Either way, historians agree that at one time Tash Rabat (Kyrgyz for 'stone fortress') must have had significant political and trade importance on the Silk Road to justify the investment in labour required for its construction.

Though not very large and almost entirely unadorned within, the domed building has a pleasingly complete look to it thanks to a (somewhat clumsy) Soviet-era restoration. The irregular shape and improbable location of the structure have fuelled a number of local legends. One relates how a ruling khan devised a test for his two sons to see who was worthy of inheriting his throne. One son, determined to prove that he could provide for his people, pursued the development of education, agriculture and industry. The other son amassed armies and built fortresses. Tash Rabat stands as a silent reminder of a war-mongering man who lost a khanate to his philanthropic brother.

The Caravansarai keeps no officially posted opening hours – inquire at the yurts across the road if it's locked when you try to enter.