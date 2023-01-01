A 647m voyage with entertainment including budget effects, garish lighting and dreadful props, the Bund Sightseeing Tunnel is a transport mode guaranteed to get you to Pudong in an altered state. Stepping from the trains at the terminus, visitors are visibly nonplussed, their disbelief surpassed only by those with return tickets. Departures are every 15 minutes; the ride takes five minutes.

It's heavily kitsch, and if you'd rather avoid it, you can take the public ferry, which costs a fraction of the price and from which you can enjoy the views.