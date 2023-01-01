108 Stupas

This unusual arrangement of Tibetan-style Buddhist dagobas (stupas) is 83km south of Yinchuan, not far from the town of Qingtongxia (青铜峡). The 12 rows of (much renovated) brick vaselike structures date from the Yuan dynasty and are arranged in a large triangular constellation on the banks of the Yellow River.

Take a bus (¥30, 2½ hours) from Yinchuan long-distance bus station to Qingtongxia and then take bus 2 to the Qingtongxia Hydroelectric Station (青铜峡水电站, Qīngtóngxiá Shuǐdiànzhàn) and take a boat (included in the admission ticket) to the far bank.