The Man from Snowy River Museum tells the story of Jack Riley, a stockman who lived and worked near Corryong who might have been the inspiration for Banjo Paterson’s famous poem. It’s also a local-history museum, featuring snow skis from 1870 and the Jarvis Homestead, a 19th-century slab-timber hut. Another interesting exhibit is a map of Australia crafted in the form of a rug by Corryong local Jim Simpson when he was a prisoner of war in WWII.