Floating off the coast of the remote Karaburun Peninsula, 5.7 sq km Sazan Island is little known to even most Albanians. Once used as a submarine and chemical-weapons base by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, it's now home to an Albanian-Italian military base used to combat narcotics smuggling. In the summer of 2017, a small area of the island opened to visitors, making parts of its pristine coastline and historic relics accessible for the first time.

Boat tours to Sazan Island normally also include stops at little coves with good snorkelling on the Karaburun Peninsula. Daily boats run from Vlora port to the island (€20 per person) but in general, a minimum of 20 people are required for the trip to run.