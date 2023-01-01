Lenong Viewing Point

A narrow, serpentine but paved road climbs to this splendid vantage point with sweeping views; arguably the best views are on the way up. Once at the summit (take the right branch of the roads at the top), ignore the rather ugly communication towers, park your car and then walk for a couple of hundred metres. It may take some looking and false starts, but the breeding colonies of the endangered Cape vulture (800-plus breeding pairs) are worth the effort.

The road up here is steep and narrow and not for those with a fear of heights – keep an eye on the road up ahead for oncoming vehicles and places to pull over – but worth it for the views. Near the summit (22km from the main gate), watch for klipspringers.