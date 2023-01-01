Kronid Gogolev Museum

This museum displays the works of Russian artist Kronid Gogolev, who spent much of his life in Sortavala. His landscape paintings are appealing but not special; the real highlights here are the remarkable tableaux carved out of wood. The style of the carvings is unique in Russia and his works mostly portray entertaining rural scenes, with peasants and fishermen making merry, getting into fights, seducing village maidens and getting shipwrecked.