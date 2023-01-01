Bosque de Piedras de Pampachiri

A stunning bosque de piedras (rock forest) standing out of a plain in surreal, conical shapes. The village of Pampachiri, about 2½ hours' drive south of Andahuaylas, is the jump-off point for visits; you can ask at the municipal offices about getting a guide for the bosque de piedras, or you can go solo (bring your own gear and seek advice in the municipal offices prior to embarking).

A colectivo (shared transportation) taxi to Pampachiri costs about S20 per passenger. From there, you will need further transport (S5 per person) to Pabellones, right by the bosque de piedras.