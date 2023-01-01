Bosque de Piedras de Pampachiri

Central Highlands

A stunning bosque de piedras (rock forest) standing out of a plain in surreal, conical shapes. The village of Pampachiri, about 2½ hours' drive south of Andahuaylas, is the jump-off point for visits; you can ask at the municipal offices about getting a guide for the bosque de piedras, or you can go solo (bring your own gear and seek advice in the municipal offices prior to embarking).

A colectivo (shared transportation) taxi to Pampachiri costs about S20 per passenger. From there, you will need further transport (S5 per person) to Pabellones, right by the bosque de piedras.

Suggest an Edit