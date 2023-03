One of Babeldaob's premier attractions, Ngardmau Waterfall flows from Palau's tallest peak, 217m-high Mt Ngerchelchuus. It's the tallest waterfall in Micronesia. It can be accessed on foot – a tough but rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike along a jungle path – or, for the less energetic, by a clunky monorail. A dip in the cool pools at the base of the falls is not to be missed.