The white Chapel of the Snows, a 64-seat house of worship with a pretty, penguin-motif stained-glass window and an organ, is the third chapel raised at McMurdo (the first two were destroyed by fire). The Erebus Chalice, which first traveled to Antarctica with Ross in 1841, may be the oldest Antarctic relic on the continent. This beautiful silver and gilt chalice used during Communion spends winter at Christchurch Cathedral in New Zealand, and each summer is loaned to the McMurdo chapel.

Christmas Eve is celebrated with an unusual midnight service with sunlight streaming in the window behind the altar.