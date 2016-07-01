Discover a whole new world of adventures with the latest titles from Lonely Planet Kids.Browse books
Our First Words website features audio clips of 100 words in French, Spanish and English for children to learn and use while travelling.Listen now
Come explore the world with us through quizzes, puzzles and photos by liking @LonelyPlanetKids on PopJam.Get PopJam
Keep your kids learning with free classroom resources and fun activity sheets.Download
Like us on Facebook for fun facts, family travel tips, and sneak peeks of our newest arrivals.Follow