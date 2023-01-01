Floating Island

This house-sized island floats on a pond during high winds or, if you believe local lore, when a priest chants at it. The real reason to come here is to say you have; if you're the type who loves a challenge, you'll like it too as it's very remote and you'll have to find a local willing to slog through the mud with you. The island is found near Nakelikoso Village, about 50km northeast of Labasa.

You'll need a 4WD, strong walking legs and a local guide, plus permission from local villagers. Ask around in Labasa to find someone to take you out.