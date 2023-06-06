Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jericoacoara, known to its many friends simply as "Jeri," is one of Brazil's most cinematic destinations. Lodged between a magnificent national park and the sea, it enchants travelers with its perfect combination of hard-to-reach location (access is by unpaved tracks through the dunes), stunning coastal scenery, exciting activities, excellent pousadas (guesthouses) and restaurants, and fun nightlife. During the day, its beaches, dunes and lagoons are postcard-worthy; at night, illuminated by moonlight and the lights of inviting boutiques and restaurants, it oozes atmosphere.
Get to the heart of Jericoacoara with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Brazil $28.99
Rio de Janeiro $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide