Overview

Jericoacoara, known to its many friends simply as "Jeri," is one of Brazil's most cinematic destinations. Lodged between a magnificent national park and the sea, it enchants travelers with its perfect combination of hard-to-reach location (access is by unpaved tracks through the dunes), stunning coastal scenery, exciting activities, excellent pousadas (guesthouses) and restaurants, and fun nightlife. During the day, its beaches, dunes and lagoons are postcard-worthy; at night, illuminated by moonlight and the lights of inviting boutiques and restaurants, it oozes atmosphere.