Jericoacoara

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Tratirional boat used as a relaxing chair in Jericoacoara beach.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Jericoacoara, known to its many friends simply as "Jeri," is one of Brazil's most cinematic destinations. Lodged between a magnificent national park and the sea, it enchants travelers with its perfect combination of hard-to-reach location (access is by unpaved tracks through the dunes), stunning coastal scenery, exciting activities, excellent pousadas (guesthouses) and restaurants, and fun nightlife. During the day, its beaches, dunes and lagoons are postcard-worthy; at night, illuminated by moonlight and the lights of inviting boutiques and restaurants, it oozes atmosphere.

Articles

Latest stories from Jericoacoara

View of a tour boat and a woman free diving at 'Sancho' beach in the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha; the bottom half of the shot shows the diver under water, while the top half shows the boat floating by a rocky shore.

Beaches

Brazil: your guide to adventure activities

Oct 23, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Jericoacoara with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Jericoacoara