Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park

Ontario's parks are by no means luxurious, but if you are craving a return to nature without running water and proper toilets, then this is the place. Most overlook this park in favor of the more established Algonquin Provincial Park, but Kawartha Highlands is a rustic nature-lovers dream: 100 backcountry camping sites on 37,500 hectare of pristine nature – there are few amenities, so come prepared. You can make a booking online at the park office in Bancroft.