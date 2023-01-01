Museu de História do Pantanal

On the waterfront, this partially interactive museum tells the story of the formation of the Pantanal and 10,000 years of human habitation in the region. Exhibits range from presentations on the flora and fauna in different parts of the great wetlands to the history of European exploration of this hard land and the founding of Corumbá. Look out for a splendid Bororo headdress of macaw feathers, and some wonderful vintage photos of indigenous people and Pantaneiro gauchos herding cattle.