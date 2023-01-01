The best-known Tripura village near Srimangal is Dolubari. It’s an hour's walk or a Tk 100 CNG ride northeast of town through some gorgeous countryside. You’ll find that villagers are friendly and welcoming, even though they speak little English. Dolubari predates Srimangal itself and is set among some beautiful fruit-tree orchards – lemons and pineapples are the order of the day.

The village has a much more rural feel to it than Ramnagar, with most villagers – there are around 700 – managing small plots of land beside their mud-hut homes, where they keep farmyard animals and grow vegetables and flower hedges. Tripura tribespeople are also mostly Hindu, although a handful of families are Christian, which explains the small church on the approach into the village.