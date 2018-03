Welcome to Nyanga National Park

The 4700-sq-km Nyanga National Park is a geographically and scenically distinct enclave in the Eastern Highlands. Nyanga is famous not for its wildlife (though it does have antelope and zebras) but rather for its verdant, mountainous scenery, pine forests, crystal-clear streams, and Zim's highest mountain and waterfall. It's also renowned for trout fly-fishing.

