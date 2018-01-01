With its pristine wilderness, Chimanimani National Park is a hiker's paradise. Sharing a border with Mozambique, the park is still very wild and unspoiled, with stunning mountainous landscapes, evergreen forest, cascading streams and natural swimming holes. Its only downside are unwanted trails created by illegal gold panners who are present in the area.

Most people begin their hikes at Mutekeswane Base Camp, 15km from Chimanimani town, where you must sign in and pay park fees. The road ends here and the park is then only accessible on foot.

The park is home to eland, sable and bushbuck among other antelope species, and some leopards – but you're unlikely to see much wildlife.

