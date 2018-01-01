Welcome to Southern Zambia

This region is a real highlight of Zambia with some wonderful natural attractions. There are great national parks, with the Lower Zambezi in particular highly regarded for both its wildlife (especially elephants) and its scenic landscape. The area is also home to the remote Lochinvar National Park, renowned for its pristine wetlands. Then there’s the massive Lake Kariba, with Siavonga’s sandy beaches and Chikanka Island (smack in the middle of the lake) providing fascinating views of the night sky and a glimpse of the 60 elephants that make their way between the islands. If you’re lucky enough to see a storm roll in over the steely waters from Zimbabwe, it’ll be an experience you’ll long remember. Siavonga itself offers the chance to experience the more rural side of the country, including an opportunity to go on a traditional village tour.