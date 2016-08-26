Welcome to Fishguard (Abergwaun)
Perched on a headland between its modern ferry port and former fishing harbour, Fishguard is often overlooked by travellers, many of them rushing through on the ferries to and from Ireland. It doesn't have any sights as such, but it's an appealing little town and it holds the quirky distinction of being the setting for the last foreign invasion of Britain.
Fishguard is split into three distinct areas. In the middle of it all is the main town, centred on the Town Hall in Market Sq. To the east is the picturesque harbour of the Lower Town (Y Cwm), which was used as a setting for the 1971 film version of Under Milk Wood (starring Richard Burton, Peter O'Toole and Elizabeth Taylor). The train station and ferry terminal lie a mile northwest of the town centre, down on the bay in Goodwick (Wdig; oo-dig).
