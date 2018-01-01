Welcome to Carmarthen (Caerfyrddin)

Carmarthenshire's county town is a place of legend and ancient provenance, but it's not the kind of place you'll feel inclined to linger in. It's a handy transport and shopping hub, but there's not a lot to see. The Romans built a town here, complete with a fort and amphitheatre, and a castle followed in 1106, courtesy of Henry I.

