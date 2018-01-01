Huddled around the banks of the tumbling River Dee (Afon Dyfrdwy) and with the mysterious hilltop ruins of Castell Dinas Brân as a backdrop, picturesque little Llangollen (khlan-goth-len) has long been recognised as a scenic gem. The riverside walk, heading west from the 14th-century bridge, has been a popular promenading spot since Victorian times.

In summer, Llangollen has a burgeoning walking and white-water-rafting scene, while in winter, under a thick blanket of snow, it just sits there and looks pretty. Two major arts festivals boost tourism, as do railway and engineering enthusiasts interested in the area's industrial legacy. That legacy accounts for the town's present layout: much of the original housing was relocated to make way for locomotives.

Llangollen takes its name from St Collen, a 7th-century monk who founded a religious community (llan) here. Centuries later it became an important stop on the London-to-Holyhead stagecoach route, linking the British capital to Ireland.

