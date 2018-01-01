Welcome to Llangollen
In summer, Llangollen has a burgeoning walking and white-water-rafting scene, while in winter, under a thick blanket of snow, it just sits there and looks pretty. Two major arts festivals boost tourism, as do railway and engineering enthusiasts interested in the area's industrial legacy. That legacy accounts for the town's present layout: much of the original housing was relocated to make way for locomotives.
Llangollen takes its name from St Collen, a 7th-century monk who founded a religious community (llan) here. Centuries later it became an important stop on the London-to-Holyhead stagecoach route, linking the British capital to Ireland.
Top experiences in Llangollen
Llangollen activities
Whitewater Rafting on the River Dee from Llangollen
This is one of the best whitewater rivers in the UK. Your session starts at the picturesque Horseshoe falls where you will meet your guide and be given all your equipment. Following an individual safety briefing you are ready to head out onto the rapids. As you travel down the river you will not only encounter beautiful scenery but a number of exciting rapids including the famous Serpents Tail and Town Falls in Llangollen. Don't forget to tell family and friends to come and watch you from the bridge in Llangollen. Your session will last for approx 3 hours.
River Bugging
You will meet at our centre in the heart of Llangollen. After getting kitted up we will transport you to the top of the river for your brief. You will be on the water for 1 and 1/2 hours during which tim you will navigate the various rapids on the River Dee. You will finish in the town of Llangollen and head back to the centre to get changed and dry. We have changing rooms and lockers available free of charge for all customers. There is the options of a photographer if you'd like to get some snaps of you special trip.
Dee Valley Private Day Trip from Caernarfon with Hotel Transport
After being collected from your accommodation in Caernarfon, visit the cultural and attractive town of Llangollen, host to the International Eisteddfod (a renowned Welsh festival). The river is quite wild at this point and it’s a great pleasure to spend time on its banks watching canoeists battle their way through.Yet another stunning UNESCO Heritage Site is nearby – the famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct which takes the Llangollen canal soaring above the valley of the River Dee. You can visit Telford’s masterpiece from below or for those who want to brave the heights, you can walk across. Nearby are also the atmospheric ruins of Vale Crucis Abbey and the hilltop castle of Dinas Bran – the City of the Crow.