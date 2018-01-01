5-Day Heart of England Tour from London: North Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon, Buxton and York

Back in the 16th century, none of the inhabitants of Stratford-upon-Avon thought that their sleepy village would one day become one of the most important tourist attractions in the UK, but William Shakespeare, who was born there, certainly changed that. This famous town is the first stop of your 5-day tour from London to the heart of England. You’ll also visit Shrewsbury, where you’ll stay for two nights and York where you will spend two further nights in a 3-star guesthouse or 3-star hotel.On your second day, visit Wales and the beautiful castle of Conwy. Continue through Snowdonia National Park, home to the highest mountain in Wales, and then visit the small spa village of Trefriw plus Llanberis, a favorite destination for lovers of the great outdoord.Continue through the Peak District, a region of stunning landscapes, where you'll visit the small town of Buxton, and then head to Chatsworth House. Spend your final evening in the beautiful city of York. Explore its quaint cobblestone streets and see its magnificent monastery (St Mary's Abbey), and, of course, York Minster. Finally, stop in historic Cambridge on your way back to London. Please note: breakfast is included in your accommodation and you'll have enough free time to enjoy lunch and dinner independently at your own expense.