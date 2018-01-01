Welcome to Conwy
Approaching from the east, the scene is given another theatrical flourish by a tightly grouped trio of bridges crossing the River Conwy, including Thomas Telford's 1826 suspension bridge (one of the first of its kind in the world) and Robert Stephenson's 1848 wrought-iron railway bridge (the first ever tubular bridge).
5-Day Heart of England Tour from London: North Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon, Buxton and York
Back in the 16th century, none of the inhabitants of Stratford-upon-Avon thought that their sleepy village would one day become one of the most important tourist attractions in the UK, but William Shakespeare, who was born there, certainly changed that. This famous town is the first stop of your 5-day tour from London to the heart of England. You’ll also visit Shrewsbury, where you’ll stay for two nights and York where you will spend two further nights in a 3-star guesthouse or 3-star hotel.On your second day, visit Wales and the beautiful castle of Conwy. Continue through Snowdonia National Park, home to the highest mountain in Wales, and then visit the small spa village of Trefriw plus Llanberis, a favorite destination for lovers of the great outdoord.Continue through the Peak District, a region of stunning landscapes, where you'll visit the small town of Buxton, and then head to Chatsworth House. Spend your final evening in the beautiful city of York. Explore its quaint cobblestone streets and see its magnificent monastery (St Mary's Abbey), and, of course, York Minster. Finally, stop in historic Cambridge on your way back to London. Please note: breakfast is included in your accommodation and you'll have enough free time to enjoy lunch and dinner independently at your own expense.
Heritage Sightseeing Tour, Llandudno & Surrounding Areas
On this one hour Heritage Sightseeing Tour, you’ll enjoy a truly diverse journey from the comfort and quirkiness of a classic world famous London Routemaster bus. Sit back and relax as you experience stunning scenic views of Llandudno, Wales’ largest seaside resort to beautiful scenes of countryside in rural Glanwydden. Marvel and the medieval remains’ of Conwy Castle and enjoy a short stop-off at one of Britain's smallest churches.Departing from Llandudno Pier entrance (Prince Edward Square), the tour whisks you along the Llandudno Promenade towards the little Orme as we venture into Penrhyn Bay and Rhos-on-Sea, a beautifully charming seaside town. Upon arriving at Rhos, we'll stop off at one of Britain's smallest churches, the Chapel of Saint Trillo where we will remain for about 15 minutes and provides the perfect place for some scenic shots.After visiting the chapel, the tour will continue through into the countryside of rural Glanwydden and then into upmarket Deganwy for more spectacular views of the Snowdonia Mountain Range, Conwy & Deganwy Marina’s and the medieval remains of Conwy Castle. Full details of the route can be found in the Itinerary below.Throughout the tour, you'll discover historic gems all expertly unearthed by our resident tour guide as well as live commentary providing an entertaining and informative journey.ItineraryNorth Parade (Pier entrance)Llandudno PromenadeLittle OrmePenrhyn BayRhos-on-SeaStop-off at the tiny chapel of St. TrilloGlanwyddenDeganwyConwy CastleWest ShoreNorth Parade