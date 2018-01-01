A Snapshot of Wales

Day 1: Laugharne & Tenby Today you will begin your tour into Wales! Travel into the stunning Pembrokeshire peninsula. On the way, stop at the small town of Laugharne where Dylan Thomas lived with his family for the last four years of his life. Later visit the Lovespoon Workshop to learn about this custom before enjoying free time in the picturesque seaside town of Tenby. Overnight: Lamphey Hall Hotel, Lamphey or similar Day 2: St. Davids & Cardigan Bay This morning first travel to the unique city of St Davids, smallest city in Britain, and spend some time in the magnificent Cathedral and the ruins of the medieval Bishops Castle next to it. Stop at the coastal harbour town of Aberaeron and visit Wales’ National Library in the bustling university town of Aberystwyth. Overnight: Richmond Hotel, Aberystwyth or similar Day 3: Devil’s Bridge & North Wales Today embark on the Vale of Rheidol Steam Railway and enjoy the village of Devil’s Bridge in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains and take a walk around the mythical waterfalls here which are said to be the last place the Devil visited in Wales. This afternoon travel into North Wales and stop at the superbly located castles and sites on the way. Overnight: Bron Menai Guest House, Caernarfon or similar Day 4: Snowdonia Today you will travel first to the island of Anglesey. Stop at the longest place name in Europe, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, before the busy market town of Caernarfon where you will stop at the imposing medieval Castle, built by Edward the 1st. This afternoon visit the National Slate Museum in the heart of Snowdonia and the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre. Overnight: Bron Menai Guest House, Caernarfon or similar Day 5: Onward Journey Today you will depart for your onward journey. You have a taxi booked for your Bangor Railway Station transfer this morning.