3-Day North Wales Group Tour: Castles of Edward I
Accommodation is provided by Plas Dinas Country House or Bodysgallen Hall & Spa, both attractions in their own right. Your tour will include an introduction to Edward I’s campaign against the native Welsh Prince Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, giving you a deep unique insight into Wales' UNESCO world heritage listed castles and setting the stage for your experience-break.Day 1You will travel along the North Wales coast to Rhuddlan castle to see the remarkable and little-known gem which once played a key role in Edward's military success. Continue on to Conwy Castle and the World famous Caernarfon Castle, with its renowned hexagonal towers modelled on those at Constantinople, the Castle has overseen the investiture of the heir to the British throne for over 800 years. Dinner will be served at your hotel.Day 2Following a hearty Welsh breakfast you will visit the nearby Llyn peninsula where the town of Criccieth is overlooked by its namesake castle on the promontory hill. This part of Wales is home to many ancient hill-forts heading back thousands of years but Criccieth offers a rare glimpse to the Welsh prince’s response to English incursions in their borders. From here you head to Harlech Castle, the site of many famous battles between the native Welsh and the powerful English armies. After lunch travel north through the beautiful scenery of Snowdonia to cross into the mysterious Island of Anglesey, spiritual home of the Druids in ancient times but more recently the setting for the near-perfect fortress of Beaumaris; a castle so intricate that its costly construction nearly bankrupted England.Dinner will be served at your hotel.
Private Conwy Valley Day Trip from Caernarfon with Hotel Transport
At the beginning of your driver-guided day trip you will be picked up from your hotel in Caernarfon. Your tour then starts in one of Wales’ World Heritage sites – the strategically important Conwy with its castle, walls, bridges and harbour.Next travel into the valley to visit isolated villages, with pretty houses, lonely churches and historic sites, where the Romans made their mark two thousand years ago. The Conwy Valley is famous for producing food of the highest quality and an innovative Bodnant Food Centre the showcases the region’s products but is also an opportunity to sample and learn about their production and development.You can also visit one or more farms during the day, to see at first-hand how the local farmers and growers live and work, before returning back to your hotel in Caernarfon.
Snowdonia Scenes and Caernarfon Castle Private Day Trip from Caernarfon
Start your driver-guided day trip with a hotel pickup from your accommodation in Caernarfon and set off to admire the home to the tallest mountain in England and Wales. The mountains of Snowdonia create an ever-changing and awe-inspiring vista of rock and clouds. You can choose a short walk to get closer… or a much longer one if you prefer! Amid these mountains were born the myths and legends that have inspired generations of locals and visitors and during the tour you will visit a real world–class big hitter while learning about this – Caernarfon Castle. The Castle and its walled town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and you can discover its immense history as you walk in the footsteps of the powerful men who once owned it.At the end of the tour you will have transport back to your hotel in Caernarfon.
Isle of Anglesey Private Day Trip from Caernarfon
Start this day trip to Isle of Anglesey with a hotel pickup from your accommodation in Caernarfon at the time suitable for you and your party.The coastline offers many opportunities for a rich experience – from Penmon with its lighthouse and Puffin Island, an historic lifeboat at Moelfre to seeing the seabirds rolling in the wind at South Stack (and another lighthouse). You are then on to a beach stretching as far as the eye can seewell until you reach the ruins of St Dwynwen’s, the patron saint of Welsh lovers, on an island accessible at low tide. If the past is your thing, you can travel through prehistory, visiting Iron Age and Celtic sites in an astonishing state of preservation to seeing a picture-perfect castle in its moat at Beaumaris.
Dee Valley Private Day Trip from Caernarfon with Hotel Transport
After being collected from your accommodation in Caernarfon, visit the cultural and attractive town of Llangollen, host to the International Eisteddfod (a renowned Welsh festival). The river is quite wild at this point and it’s a great pleasure to spend time on its banks watching canoeists battle their way through.Yet another stunning UNESCO Heritage Site is nearby – the famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct which takes the Llangollen canal soaring above the valley of the River Dee. You can visit Telford’s masterpiece from below or for those who want to brave the heights, you can walk across. Nearby are also the atmospheric ruins of Vale Crucis Abbey and the hilltop castle of Dinas Bran – the City of the Crow.
A Snapshot of Wales
Day 1: Laugharne & Tenby Today you will begin your tour into Wales! Travel into the stunning Pembrokeshire peninsula. On the way, stop at the small town of Laugharne where Dylan Thomas lived with his family for the last four years of his life. Later visit the Lovespoon Workshop to learn about this custom before enjoying free time in the picturesque seaside town of Tenby. Overnight: Lamphey Hall Hotel, Lamphey or similar Day 2: St. Davids & Cardigan Bay This morning first travel to the unique city of St Davids, smallest city in Britain, and spend some time in the magnificent Cathedral and the ruins of the medieval Bishops Castle next to it. Stop at the coastal harbour town of Aberaeron and visit Wales’ National Library in the bustling university town of Aberystwyth. Overnight: Richmond Hotel, Aberystwyth or similar Day 3: Devil’s Bridge & North Wales Today embark on the Vale of Rheidol Steam Railway and enjoy the village of Devil’s Bridge in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains and take a walk around the mythical waterfalls here which are said to be the last place the Devil visited in Wales. This afternoon travel into North Wales and stop at the superbly located castles and sites on the way. Overnight: Bron Menai Guest House, Caernarfon or similar Day 4: Snowdonia Today you will travel first to the island of Anglesey. Stop at the longest place name in Europe, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, before the busy market town of Caernarfon where you will stop at the imposing medieval Castle, built by Edward the 1st. This afternoon visit the National Slate Museum in the heart of Snowdonia and the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre. Overnight: Bron Menai Guest House, Caernarfon or similar Day 5: Onward Journey Today you will depart for your onward journey. You have a taxi booked for your Bangor Railway Station transfer this morning.