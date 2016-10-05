Welcome to Blaenau Ffestiniog
Most of the slate used to roof 19th-century Britain came from Wales, and much of that came from the mines of Blaenau Ffestiniog. However, only about 10% of mined slate is usable, so for every tonne that goes to the factory, 9 tonnes remain as rubble. Despite being in the centre of Snowdonia National Park, the grey mountains of mine waste that surround Blaenau (blay-nye) prevented it from being officially included in the park – a slap in the face for this close-knit but impoverished town in the days before Wales' industrial sites were recognised as part of its heritage.
Although slate mining continues on a small scale, it's the abandoned workings of this once-mighty industry that are now Blaenau's attraction. By no means a 'pretty' town, opportunities to explore the slate caverns or tickle your adrenal gland with extreme sports make it a great day trip from Porthmadog, via the historic Ffestiniog Railway.
Top experiences in Blaenau Ffestiniog
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.