Anglesey's prettiest town offers a winning combination of a waterfront location, ever-present views of the mountains, a romantic castle lording it over an elegant collection of mainly Georgian buildings and a burgeoning number of boutiques, galleries, smart hotels and chic eateries. Many of the houses are extremely old; the local real estate agent occupies a half-timbered house dating from 1400 – one of the oldest in Britain (look for it on Castle St near the bottom of Church St).

The town's romantic name dates back to the time of French-speaking Edward I, who built the castle. It's a corruption of beau marais (meaning 'beautiful marsh') rather than beau maris (meaning 'good husbands') – although, unlike in French, the final 's' is sounded. Today, it's an understandably popular place for retirees.

