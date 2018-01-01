Welcome to Barmouth (Abermaw)
With a Blue Flag beach and the beautiful Mawddach Estuary on its doorstep, the seaside resort of Barmouth has been a popular tourist destination since the coming of the railway in 1867. In summer it becomes a typical seaside resort – chip shops, dodgem cars, donkey rides and crabbing – catering to thousands from England's West Midlands. Outside of the brash neon of high summer it's considerably mellower, allowing space to appreciate its Georgian and Victorian architecture, beautiful setting and superb walking trails.
The main commercial strip is spread out along the A496; as it passes through town it's known as Church St, High St and King Edward's St.
