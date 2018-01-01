Welcome to Abergavenny (Y Fenni)

Bustling, workaday Abergavenny has played many roles on history's stage: Roman fort, Norman stronghold, tanning and weaving centre, and prison for Hitler's deputy. Its enviable location between three shapely hills – the Blorenge, Ysgyryd Fawr (Skirrid), and Sugar Loaf – makes it a superb base for walkers, while its annual food festival and its acclaimed restaurants (the best of which are actually just out of town) attract lovers of fresh, organic, seasonal Welsh cuisine.

Read More