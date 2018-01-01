Welcome to Cao Lanh

A newish town carved from the jungles and swamps of the Mekong Delta region, Cao Lanh is big for business, but draws few tourists; in fact, you may double the foreigner population just by turning up. Cao Lanh's main appeal is as a base to explore Xeo Quyt Forest and Tram Chim National Park, both reachable by boat, but it's also a suprisingly walkable, pleasant city that's refreshingly untouristy.