Central Vietnam's largest Cao Dai temple serves about 50,000 followers. A sign reading van giao nhat ly (all religions have the same reason) hangs before the main altar. Behind the gilded letters are the founders of five of the world’s religions: Mohammed, Laozi (wearing Eastern Orthodox–style robes), Jesus, a Southeast Asian–looking Buddha and Confucius. Behind the main altar sits an enormous globe with the Cao Dai ‘divine eye’ symbol.