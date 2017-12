The best of Jacksonville

Beaches, art and live music – Jacksonville has both big-city charms and the delights of the Atlantic coast at its fingertips. Get to know Jax, as the locals call it, and discover why Florida's most populous city was selected as a top value destination for 2018.



Produced by Lonely Planet for Visit Jacksonville. All editorial views are those of Lonely Planet alone and reflect our policy of editorial independence and impartiality.

