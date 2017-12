Spotlight on Best in Asia 2017 winner: Gansu

Culturally rich and geographically diverse, Gansu is replete with remarkable sights and experiences. Lonely Planet writer and China expert Piera Chen reveals more about this region and why it deserves the top spot on our Best in Asia list for 2017. Discover the other Asian destinations that you should see over the next 12 months here

