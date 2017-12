Snorkelling around Estonia's underwater prison

Not far from Tallinn is Lake Rummu, an expanse of water that's home to a flooded prison from Soviet times. Lonely Planet writer Shawn Low joins divemaster Terje Meos to put on a snorkel and dive into Estonia's Communist history. Presented by GoPro.



Host: Shawn Low| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|