Journey through Turkey

Lonely Planet Pathfinder Macca Sherifi explores the stunningly diverse experiences on hand throughout Turkey, from shimmering beaches and ancient ruins to bustling markets and unforgettable cuisine. Produced by Lonely Planet for the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture & Tourism. All editorial views are those of Lonely Planet alone and reflect our policy of editorial independence and impartiality.

Host: Macca Sherifi| 2017 0