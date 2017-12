Discover Canberra's activities

The Australian capital hosts all the grand structures you’d expect, but Canberra is also full of chances to get out and explore, offering everything from endless paths and walkways along lakes and hills to major balloon festivals and a burgeoning wine scene.



Produced by Lonely Planet for Visit Canberra. All editorial views are those of Lonely Planet alone and reflect our policy of editorial independence and impartiality.

