Ask LP: where are Europe's greatest rail journeys?

From Norwegian fjords to the Mediterranean coast, Lonely Planet Editorial Director Tom Hall and writer Oliver Smith pick some of the continent's most spectacular railway trips, including the Flåm railway of Norway, the Belgrade-Bar line in Serbia, the Bernina line in Switzerland and the Transsiberian railway from Moscow to Beijing.

Host: Oliver Smith and Tom Hall| 2017|Art and culture|Journeys|