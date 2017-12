Ask Lonely Planet: how to escape Reykjavík's crowds?

If you want to see the Icelandic wilderness without the crowds, you need to head to some of Iceland's lesser-known sights. Here, Lonely Planet's Tom Hall and Oliver Smith chat about some of their favourite places off the beaten track.



Ready to go? Check out Lonely Planet's book on Ring Road road trips.

Host: Tom Hall and Oliver Smith| 2017|Adventure travel|