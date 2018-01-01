Welcome to Pentecost
Pentecost is famously home to the naghol (land diving), the most remarkable custom in all of Melanesia, where men make spectacular leaps of courage from high towers as a gift to the gods to ensure a bountiful yam harvest.
Pentecost is a long, thin island with a rugged interior, where truck travel can be painfully slow. Most of the population lives along the west coast, which has a high rainfall, attributed to local rainmakers. A rocky beach extends 12km from just before Lonorore airfield south to Ranputor. The south is the home of the naghol (April to June). Pangi is the largest village in the south but it's pretty basic, with just a kava bar, clinic, a couple of guesthouses and the NBV bank, which can change foreign currency in an emergency.